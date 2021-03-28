Diametric Capital LP Trims Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Diametric Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 11,154 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $24,758,000. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 42,872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in FedEx by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 122,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,783,000 after purchasing an additional 78,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 185,677 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $48,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

NYSE:FDX opened at $281.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.94. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

