Diametric Capital LP Trims Stake in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Diametric Capital LP lowered its stake in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,590 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in iCAD were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iCAD by 621.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iCAD by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iCAD by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iCAD by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICAD. Craig Hallum upped their target price on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on iCAD in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iCAD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. iCAD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $455.75 million, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

