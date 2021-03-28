DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 544.4% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIGP remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Friday. 45,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,036. DigiPath has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.71.

DigiPath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DigiPath had a negative net margin of 67.99% and a negative return on equity of 1,137.19%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

DigiPath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and unbiased cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. The company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products.

