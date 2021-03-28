DOGEFI (DOGEFI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6,816.00

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. One DOGEFI token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DOGEFI has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DOGEFI has a market cap of $157,754.48 and approximately $6,816.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00059170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.00227516 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $534.03 or 0.00960640 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00052812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00079535 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00029396 BTC.

About DOGEFI

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DOGEFI is medium.com/@DOGEFI . DOGEFI’s official website is dogefi.army

