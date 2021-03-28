Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,908 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $22,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on D shares. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

NYSE:D opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,789.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

