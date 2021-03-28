Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,045 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DPZ traded up $4.24 on Friday, reaching $371.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,815. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $310.34 and a 12-month high of $435.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $363.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.36.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Stephens lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.22.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

