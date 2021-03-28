Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.87

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.87 and traded as high as $14.05. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 22,222 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $485.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 51.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 746,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,208 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 612,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after buying an additional 127,450 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 460,166 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 396,663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 63,230 shares during the period. 16.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

