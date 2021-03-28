Dorsal Capital Management LLC Has $76.63 Million Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Dorsal Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 425,000 shares during the period. Pegasystems makes up 4.4% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dorsal Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Pegasystems worth $76,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,512. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -144.15 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.13 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. Equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $132,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at $901,159.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,847 shares of company stock worth $972,286 over the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEGA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

