DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $67.87 Million

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded up 58.1% against the US dollar. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $67.87 million and $2.35 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00024686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00048262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.90 or 0.00624184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00065883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024082 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,413,614,861 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

