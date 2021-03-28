DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 848.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,414 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $722,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.23.

DTE Energy stock opened at $133.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $85.53 and a 52 week high of $135.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

