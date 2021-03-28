DubaiCoin Price Down 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $813,028.28 and approximately $1,109.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00021374 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00014987 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00009350 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006674 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

