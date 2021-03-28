Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK stock opened at $95.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.68. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.20.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

