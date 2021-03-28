Dundee (DDEJF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th.
Shares of Dundee stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08. Dundee has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 26.47 and a current ratio of 28.11. The firm has a market cap of $115.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56.
About Dundee
See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.