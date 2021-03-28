Dundee (DDEJF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Dundee stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08. Dundee has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 26.47 and a current ratio of 28.11. The firm has a market cap of $115.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56.

Get Dundee alerts:

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.