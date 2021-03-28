E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.90 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.30 ($12.12) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €10.60 ($12.47).

EOAN opened at €9.56 ($11.25) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.09. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

