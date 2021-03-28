E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.90 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.30 ($12.12) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €10.60 ($12.47).

EOAN opened at €9.56 ($11.25) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.09. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

