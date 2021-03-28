easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,200 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EZJ. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 909.67 ($11.88).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 965 ($12.61) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 445.70 ($5.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 923.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 745.85. The company has a market cap of £4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64.

In other easyJet news, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,622 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, with a total value of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,943 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

