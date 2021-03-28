Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Receives $27.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECHO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.
Echo Global Logistics stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 152,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.97 million, a P/E ratio of 130.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $34.61.
In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,561.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,962,000 after purchasing an additional 404,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 602,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 577,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 35,106 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
