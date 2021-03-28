Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Receives $27.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECHO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Echo Global Logistics stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 152,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.97 million, a P/E ratio of 130.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $34.61.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $754.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,561.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,962,000 after purchasing an additional 404,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 602,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 577,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 35,106 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

