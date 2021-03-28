El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.60% of El Pollo Loco worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,756,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after buying an additional 96,581 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 431,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 44,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,685,000 after acquiring an additional 363,121 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOCO shares. Truist lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

