Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$13.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market cap of C$6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.86. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$7.91 and a one year high of C$14.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EFN shares. Cormark raised Element Fleet Management from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.86.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

