Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 991,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,716,000 after acquiring an additional 71,323 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.31. 2,868,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,553,175. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.29. The company has a market capitalization of $177.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

