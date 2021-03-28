Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 28.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 62.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

Shares of NYSE EFC remained flat at $$16.16 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 207,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,403. The company has a quick ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $707.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 2.10.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.06 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Dividend History for Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit