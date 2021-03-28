Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 28.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 62.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

Shares of NYSE EFC remained flat at $$16.16 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 207,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,403. The company has a quick ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $707.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 2.10.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.06 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

