Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 26th

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 28.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 62.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock remained flat at $$16.16 during trading on Friday. 207,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,403. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $707.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a current ratio of 43.34.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $27.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Dividend History for Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

