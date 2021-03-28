Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Short Interest Update

Mar 28th, 2021

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,300 shares, an increase of 157.2% from the February 28th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ ELYS traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 674,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.18 million and a PE ratio of -9.17. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,934,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELYS shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.78 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. is a vertically integrated commercial-stage company engaged in various aspects of the leisure gaming industry. It offers gaming services, including a variety of lottery, casino gaming and sports betting products through two distribution channels: an online channel and a land-based retail channel.

