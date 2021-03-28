EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Update

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a decrease of 63.5% from the February 28th total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

EML Payments stock remained flat at $$2.80 during trading hours on Friday. EML Payments has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EML Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

