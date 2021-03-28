Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENLAY. HSBC raised shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Enel presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ENLAY stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.66. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

