Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.
EPAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. G.Research downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Gabelli downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.
NYSE EPAC opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.74 and a beta of 1.40. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $28.05.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.
