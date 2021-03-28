Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

EPAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. G.Research downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Gabelli downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE EPAC opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.74 and a beta of 1.40. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $28.05.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

