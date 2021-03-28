Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 16,551 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 21.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,928 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 18.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $1,202,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 11.1% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $100.82 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus raised their price target on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

