Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 20,625 Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,844,000 after buying an additional 109,852 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRKS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

BRKS stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 93.14 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.83.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

