Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 24,248 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,770 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,248 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $12.59.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $207.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.61 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

