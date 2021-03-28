Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $1.61 Million in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.16% of Fisker as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSR shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fisker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

FSR opened at $17.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46. Fisker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $17,958,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

