Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Short Interest Update

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the February 28th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ENVS remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. Enova Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02.

Enova Systems Company Profile

Enova Systems, Inc designs, develops, and produces drive systems and related components for electric, hybrid electric, and fuel cell systems for mobile applications in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It offers series and parallel hybrid systems. The company's electric and hybrid-electric drive systems, and power management and power conversion systems are used in applications, such as medium and heavy duty trucks, transit buses, and heavy industrial vehicles.

