Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Short Interest Update

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the February 28th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ENVS remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. Enova Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02.
Enova Systems Company Profile
