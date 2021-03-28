Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note issued on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.98.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.36 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

