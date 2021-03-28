Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Repro Med Systems, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repro Med Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repro Med Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

KRMD opened at $3.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. Repro Med Systems has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $152.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 254.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 119,525 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 12.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 1,254.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.