Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Herc Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Herc in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

HRI opened at $99.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average is $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $110.03.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Herc by 95.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Herc by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Herc by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Herc by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

