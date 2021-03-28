Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

EQC traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $28.47. 777,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,142. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $35.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.74.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

