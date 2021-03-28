Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQR. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $72.68 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,185 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,463 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,325,000 after acquiring an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,988,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,746,000 after acquiring an additional 246,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.