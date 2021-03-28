Era Swap (ES) Trading Up 64.7% Over Last Week

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Era Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Era Swap has traded 64.7% higher against the dollar. Era Swap has a total market capitalization of $182,534.93 and approximately $419,780.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00022950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00047754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $338.37 or 0.00612736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00065746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00024209 BTC.

Era Swap Coin Profile

Era Swap is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 coins and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 coins. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life . Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Era Swap Coin Trading

