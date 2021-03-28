ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 208 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $156.15 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $110.75 and a one year high of $176.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.60 and a 200-day moving average of $160.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

