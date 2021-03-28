ETF Managers Group LLC Has $396,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,587,000 after buying an additional 49,943 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,810,000 after buying an additional 88,466 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,804,000 after buying an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,875,000 after buying an additional 65,542 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $311.27 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.99 and a 12 month high of $326.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.81 and a 200-day moving average of $267.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total transaction of $32,677,927.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,968.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total value of $218,360.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,556.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,214 shares of company stock valued at $59,326,924. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.