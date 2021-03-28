ETF Managers Group LLC Has $442,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.04.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $122.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

