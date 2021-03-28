ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 6,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period.

VOYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI cut Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

VOYA stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

