ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 408.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $2,064,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after purchasing an additional 92,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,660 shares of company stock worth $2,255,939 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CLH opened at $86.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $91.94.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $796.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

