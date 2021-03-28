ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,561,000 after purchasing an additional 423,576 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,741,000 after purchasing an additional 398,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 410,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 306,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

PAYX stock opened at $100.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.64. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $100.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

