ETFS S&P 500 High Yield Low Volatility ETF (ZYUS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10 on April 18th

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

ETFS S&P 500 High Yield Low Volatility ETF (ASX:ZYUS) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0986 per share on Sunday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Dividend History for ETFS S&P 500 High Yield Low Volatility ETF (ASX:ZYUS)

