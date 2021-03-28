ETFS S&P 500 High Yield Low Volatility ETF (ZYUS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10 on April 18th

ETFS S&P 500 High Yield Low Volatility ETF (ASX:ZYUS) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0986 per share on Sunday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

