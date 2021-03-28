Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

NYSE:RE traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.15. 177,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,043. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $256.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.55.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 84,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,778,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 122.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,207,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,564,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

