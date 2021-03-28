EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.15% of EVERTEC worth $32,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVTC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $963,826.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $2,736,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,892,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 201,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,570,065 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

