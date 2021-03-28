EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Short Interest Up 196.2% in March

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 196.2% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EXFO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EXFO by 686.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 487,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EXFO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

EXFO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EXFO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.89.

EXFO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,751. EXFO has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.48 million, a PE ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $71.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.25 million. Equities analysts predict that EXFO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

