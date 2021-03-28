ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,986,000 after buying an additional 2,286,128 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $73,233,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 475.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 33,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 27,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,323 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In related news, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,378,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,900 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,422. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

Shares of DT opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.04, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.45. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.