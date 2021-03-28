ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 93,085 ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WISH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $725,104.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,104.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 214,949 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $4,223,747.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 214,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,747.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205.

ContextLogic stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $32.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

