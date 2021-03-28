ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 673.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,132 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Insmed worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Insmed by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 104,232 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Insmed by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 630.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 304,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after buying an additional 262,874 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Shares of INSM stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $398,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,246.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,119,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

INSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.