ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 38,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 31,813 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC opened at $57.71 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.54.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.